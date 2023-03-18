NCSC takes cognizance of derogatory remarks by Ram Rahim

Taking cognizance of a viral news video wherein self-styled jailed godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is undergoing a 20-year sentence for raping his two disciples, was purportedly delivering derogatory remarks against Guru Ravidas and Sant Kabir, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Saturday issued a notice to the Punjab government and sought an action-taken report.

As per information, the jailed godman has been booked under Section 295-A of the IPC by the Jalandhar police for allegedly using improper language for Guru Ravidas and Sant Kabir in one of his public addresses and for talking about the wrong history regarding them, which has hurt the sentiments of the Ravidasia community.

Meanwhile, the commission, on the orders of its Chairman Vijay Sampla, asked the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, the Divisional Commissioner (Jalandhar division), the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range), the Deputy Commissioner and the Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) to investigate the matter and to submit the report immediately.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if the action-taken report is not received within the stipulated time, then the commission might exercise the powers of the civil court and issue summons for their personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.

