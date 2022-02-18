NCW chief seeks CBI probe into Odisha teacher murder case



Bhubaneswar: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday demanded the CBI probe into the murder of Odisha school teacher Mamita Meher.

Sharma met Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal and discussed about some pending complaints and the sensational Mamita Meher murder case.

The case has created a storm in the political circle in Odisha as the involvement of MoS Home Dibya Shankar Mishra was alleged in this incident.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting the DGP, she said: “Though I was told that the matter is sub-judice since charge sheet has been filed in the case, I told him that points in the charge sheet can be changed or included in the case if the police feel there are some shortcomings in the interrogation.”

Indicating towards questioning of Mishra, Sharma said: “I have urged the DGP to interrogate the people, who have not been interrogated so far and include it in the chargesheet.”

Stating there is a need to relook into the case, the NCW chief said: “I told him (the DGP) that if he is having some problem in the investigation, he can also recommend the State to hand over the case to CBI.”

There is not much expectation from the Odisha police as it is coming under the Home department. So, for a better investigation, the state should handover the case to CBI, she said.

“As many things are coming up after filing of the charge sheet, CBI should investigate the matter,” Sharma further said.

Mamita Meher, a resident of Turekela block in Bolangir district, was serving as a teacher at an English medium school in Mahaling of Kalahandi district.

She went missing on October 8, 2021, and the police had recovered her decomposed body on October 19 from an under-construction stadium at Mahaling.

Gobinda Sahu, a prime accused in this case, was arrested.