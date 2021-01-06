Spread the love



















NCW takes cognisance of reports in Badaun rape case



New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of media reports of a 50-year-old woman allegedly being gang raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district.

As per the reports, the crime took place when the woman had gone to a temple to offer prayers.

“The family of the deceased has also alleged police apathy for delay caused in filing the FIR. The Commission is deeply perturbed by the reported incident and the alleged police apathy,” the commission said in a statement.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh seeking immediate intervention in the matter.

A NCW member will also be meeting with the family of the victim and police officials.

“The Commission has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from the police. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Superintendent of Police, Badaun,” the statement said.