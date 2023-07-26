NCW takes up Udupi College Girl’s Washroom Filming case – Shyamala Kundar

Udupi: “National Commission for Women (NCW) will take up the case of the alleged recording of the video of a female student in a paramedical college washroom by her fellow students”, said Shyamala Kundar former member of NCW.

Addressing the press meeting at the Press Club on July 26, 2023, Shyamala said, “As a woman, I should raise my voice for women. I have already informed the Women’s Commission and a case was registered. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the Commission, tweeted about this and said that the commission has taken up this case”.

Shyamala further said, “I have told the commission to take up this case without any publicity so that the future of the girl student is not affected. The Commission is active in this regard. The investigation will reveal whether the three female students recorded the video and circulated to any groups or deleted it. There is no question of protecting anyone. In such sensitive matters, the police should not wait for complaints from the victims. They should voluntarily register the case and investigate. The state government is silent on this issue, the government and the minister in charge should also speak about the protection of girls”.

Shyamala also said, “Meanwhile, in a tweet National Commission for Women (NCW) member Kushboo Sundar tweeted, “Heading to Udupi to look into the issue where girls were filmed in the washroom by their fellow girl collegemates. It is extremely saddening to see children indulging in such activities. As a @NCWIndia member, I will be looking into the matter, speaking with the students, meeting the police officers and visiting the college too. Nobody can play around with the dignity of women”.

