NDA allies adopt resolution to contest 2024 LS polls under PM Modi’s leadership

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have adopted a resolution to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides, the allies also targeted the Opposition’s unity efforts, saying that the Opposition is “facing an identity crisis and is beset by confusion and disorientation”.

Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde put forward the resolution during the NDA meeting held at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi on Tuesday.

AIADMK’s K. Palaniswami and Atul Bora of the Asom Gana Parishad also supported the resolution.

The meeting which was organised on the completion of 25 years of establishment of the NDA saw the participation of around 39 parties. It was chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

The resolution, referring to the achievements of the Modi government during the last nine years, also applauded the government’s “hard work, and selfless dedication towards the service of the country”.

“For making the countrymen feel proud on many occasions, all the fellow parties of NDA congratulate Narendra Modi. NDA constituents unanimously take a resolution that as partners in this development journey of the country under the leadership of Narendra Modi – we are one, and united,” it added.

Further, the resolution noted that “for taking the country forward on the path of progress”, all the parties of NDA also congratulate the “visionary and popular” leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was said in the resolution that it has been 25 years since the formation of the NDA. In these 25 years, NDA has set high standards of good governance. Whenever the NDA government has come to power, it has worked considering the spirit of the nation first and the objective of public welfare as paramount. Be it the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government from 1998 to 2004 or the Narendra Modi government from 2014 till now, the NDA government has always worked with the spirit of nation-building while supporting the country’s regional aspirations.

Issues like strengthening national security, the establishment of good governance, infrastructure development, improvement in the standard of living of the poor and backward and India’s reputation on the world stage have been the priority of the NDA government. Especially in the last nine years, the work done by the NDA government in terms of service, good governance and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is “unprecedented”, it added.

