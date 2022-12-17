NDMC gear up for upcoming G20 Summit

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in its meeting, has approved various proposals under its preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in the city.

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay told IANS that the Council will have a great participation in making G20 successful. The council is focusing on beautification and horticulture, and have passed a few resolutions for the same.

Some of the resolutions passed in the meeting are — installation of National Flag poles, decorative poles and electrical upgradation works on Ranjeet Singh and Safdarjung flyovers; resurfacing of 12 roads in NDMC areas; setting up of public charging related infrastructure by EESL; appointment of Consultant for holistic study of the water supply; and rehabilitation of old sewer among others.