NDRF, police on high alert in TN after warning for extreme rainfall given

Chennai: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the state police department and revenue officials are on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and several other districts of Tamil Nadu.

Schools and colleges in Chennai and many districts have been given holidays for Wednesday and Thursday.

The IMD area cyclone warning department has in a statement said that rains are expected Wednesday in Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Puducherry, and Karaikkal areas. On Thursday heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvannamalai districts.

The IMD has also warned that the whole of Western Tamil Nadu will also receive spells of rain and from November 11 onwards the rainfall would recede.

The NDRF have already prepared themselves for any eventuality and more than ten teams of the agency are in Chennai. The NDRF, Police, and revenue teams have, according to sources in TN police, jointly arrived at plans for evacuation and other eventualities if heavy rains lash Chennai and the surrounding areas.

After the death of five people in rain-related incidents at Theni, Madurai, Trichy, and Chennai districts on Tuesday, the departments of revenue and disaster management are not taking any risks. State revenue and disaster management minister, KKSSR Ramachandran while speaking to IANS said,” The department of revenue and disaster management is prepared for any eventuality and the plans are in place for the extreme rainfalls. The NDRF is already positioned and we are coordinating with the state home department for the services of the police to join with the team from revenue and disaster management. Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin is giving all the necessary instructions for the disaster and revenue teams.”

In Chennai, 1723 people have been moved to relief camps which are at 22 places and more than 140 camps are ready to move people into it if rains cause havoc in the city, revenue officials said.

The department of disaster management said that more than 11 lakh food packets have already been distributed for the needy during the past few days of incessant rains throwing life out of gear.

Ramanakumaran Theyyambet, a city resident and businessman who lives at Teynampet in Chennai while speaking to IANS said, “In 2015 there were heavy rains and we have all faced the repercussions of the deluge and in 2021 also if waterlogging and deluge is happening it means some serious introspection is necessary for those who are in the revenue and planning department as to why this is happening. It shows the utter callousness of our government bodies and the officials and the Chief Minister must take steps to have an action plan with a time frame ready to settle this issue forever.”

