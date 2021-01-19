Nearly 1,006 Persons including Doctors, Nurses & Staff received Covishield Vaccine in DK

Spread the love



















Nearly 1,006 Persons including Doctors, Nurses & Staff from the healthcare sector received ‘COVISHIELD’ vaccine against Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on the second day of drive on Monday, 18 January

Mangaluru: As many as 1,006 persons including doctors, nurses and other staff from the healthcare sector received vaccine against Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on the second day of drive on Monday, 18 January 2021. While the health department had fixed a target to vaccinate 2,240 healthcare workers at 24 centres including government hospitals and medical colleges in the district, only 45% people turned up. On the first day of the drive held on Saturday, the department had a target to cover 508 people through the vaccination drive held at six centres, but only 229 (45%) people received the shots and 62 had refused to get a vaccine.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Ramachandra Bairy speaking to the media said, “No Adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported in the district so far. There were no technical glitches and the number of beneficiaries will be increased in the next few days when the district receives more vials of vaccine”. The response for vaccination in Dakshina Kannada was far better than the one noticed on the first day of the first phase of vaccination on Saturday. “A good number of health workers contacted me to know my condition. Two doctors, who were among health workers who received vaccines on Saturday, and me are fine. We are not having any complications following the jab,” said urologist Sadananda Poojary from the Government Wenlock Hospital speaking to the media.

Nearly 236 People including Doctors, Nurses & Staff received vaccine at Father Muller Hospital, Mangaluru and Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay

It is learnt that out of 24 centres that conducted vaccination drives on Monday, a maximum number of beneficiaries arrived at KVG Medical College in Sullia. While the medical college in Sullia administered vaccines to 77 persons, 69 were vaccinated at Lady Goschen Hospital, 66 received shots at KMC Mangaluru and 64 at the City Hospital in Puttur. As per the plan, each centre (except few) must administer vaccines to 100 persons. The turnout was very less at Taluk Hospital in Belthangady, where only seven people received vaccines since the taluk has a very few hospitals. Similarly, the Community Health Centre in Mulky also saw very low turnout with only 20 people receiving the vaccine.

Professor and Head of Department of Cardiology, KMC Mangaluru, Dr K. Padmanabha Kamath received Covishield Vaccine

Professor and Head of Department of Cardiology, Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, K. Padmanabha Kamath, who took Covishield vaccine at the KMC Hospital in Mangaluru on Monday, said, “I took Covishield vaccine today at KMC hospital Mangalore. Received many phone calls from well wishers and patients asking about the experience as well as expressing concern over potential side effects. Some even suggested taking full bed rest and some questioned why I took the vaccine in a hurry. I believe we doctors who are the frontline in this battle should lead from the front in alleviating all the fear and allaying the doubts from the minds of our patients. I have fulfilled that today.”

69 were Vaccinated at Lady Goschen Hospital , Mangaluru:

Father Muller Hospital group provided vaccine shots to 226 of their staff at its five vaccination centres. ( Ref: In GOD & COVISHIELD We Trust! 60 Doctors & Staff Of Fr Muller Hospital-Thumbay Got Vaccinated ) Meanwhile, 84 persons were vaccinated at two centres of Government Wenlock District Hospital and 73 got the vaccine at two centres of Kanachur Hospital. On Saturday, the first day of vaccination, a total of 21 vaccine doses were wasted across Dakshina Kannada district . Officials said 25 vials of Covishield were used, but only 229 people were vaccinated, although a total 250 could have received the vaccine with that many vials.

A total 20 health workers received the vaccine at Wenlock district hospital in Mangaluru, 45 at Surathkal urban health centre, 40 in Bantwal taluk hospital (TH), 35 in Belthangady TH, 45 in Sullia TH and 44 received shots in Puttur TH. Dr BV Rajesh, reproductive and child health officer and official in-charge of the drive in Dakshina Kannada district, admitted “a small quantity of vaccine” was wasted on the first day. He said while a vial contains 10 doses of 0.5ml each, it also contains an extra dose. “Only two vials were used at Wenlock hospital,” he said. Dr Ramachandra Bairy, district health officer, said, “None of the 229 who received shots had any side effects. We have received good feedback from all session sites. We expect more people to receive the vaccine from Monday.” Sources reveal that Suchithra Hosabettu, an Asha worker who was vaccinated on Saturday, said she was fine 24 hours later. “Many were afraid of receiving the vaccine,” she said. “All members in our Asha WhatsApp group were asked to report health issues immediately. None have reported any issues.”

LEARN MORE ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINE :

What are the two COVID-19 vaccines?

During the first phase of coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, people will receive two vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin.

COVID-19 dosing schedule:

The health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Monday that there would be two doses of the vaccine which will be given at a 28-day interval. The effectiveness of the vaccine would begin only after 14 days of receiving the second dose, Bhushan further added, asking all “to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behavior even after receiving the coronavirus vaccine.”

How effective are COVID-19 vaccines?

Covishield is a highly effective vaccine against novel coronavirus,” Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer, Serum Institute of India earlier mentioned. Researchers claim the vaccine protects against disease in 62% of those given two full doses and in 90% of those initially given a half dose.

Covaxin, has shown long-term antibody and T-cell memory responses (three-months after vaccination) in phase I volunteers, and tolerable safety outcomes in the Phase II trials, according to reports.

Can I choose my COVID-19 vaccine?

No, there will not be an option to choose which coronavirus vaccine you want to receive. Answering to this question, health secretary Rajesh Bhusan said, “Till now in no country where vaccination has started, people don’t have a choice on which vaccine to take.”

COVID-19 vaccine side-effects:

Covishield and Covaxin are the safest of the vaccines, said Dr VK Paul, member of Niti Aayog. “We should have no doubt that the two vaccines approved are the safest of the vaccines,” Paul added. “Both the vaccines have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible. There is no risk of any significance,” he mentioned.

Can a person presently having COVID-19 (confirmed or suspected) infection be vaccinated?

Person with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection may increase the risk of spreading the same to others at vaccination sites. For this reason, infected individuals should defer vaccination for 14 days after symptoms resolution.

Will COVID-19 vaccination be voluntary?

The COVID-19 vaccination will be voluntary, the health ministry earlier stated. However it is advisable “to receive the complete schedule of the vaccine for protecting one-self against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers,” the ministry said.

What will be the cost of COVID-19 vaccines?

Serum Institute of India said that they would be supplying 1.1 crore doses to the central government at a fixed price of Rs 200 per dose. Similarly, the first 55 lakh doses of Covaxin, procured by the government from Bharat Biotech, would cost Rs 206 per dose.



