Nearly 1700 Seized Vehicles of Violators during Lockdown Choke Police Stations

Mangaluru : A large number of confiscated vehicles are gathering dust and choking the police stations in the City. Every time you cross a police station, in addition to frazzled complainants and weary police personnel, you’re bound to notice several dusty two-wheelers, vans, and cars parked in and around the compounds, without maintenance. In case you’re curious, here’s the answer — these are vehicles seized by cops, waiting to be released after a remittance of fine to the police or based on the outcome of a legal tussle. “Sometimes the vehicles are unclaimed for so long that they become part of the station,” quips a police constable.

Ever since the cops have been tough on motorists violating Covid-19 guidelines, they have been seizing vehicles, mostly two-wheelers left and right, and the only place to park them until they are released are the police stations venues. Apart from the vehicles seized recently during the lockdown, there are also other vehicles seized for other severe offences- and this has taken up most of the space in police station compounds. With a huge number of vehicles seized since the lockdown began on 28 April, it is learnt that nearly 1700 vehicles are lying at the four police stations in the City, inside the compound or outside.

Talking about why the cops get stuck with all kinds of vehicles, a senior police official lists the reasons: vehicles that are impounded for traffic offences are usually in the custody of the Transport Department and will be handed over to the police for ‘safe’ custody. Otherwise it remains in police custody until its owner is traced, after which he can claim the vehicle as per his/her convenience. “The owner of the vehicle will have to file an affidavit in the court and can ask for the release of the vehicle from the court itself either during the course of the trial or post-trial as they wish. Till then it is our responsibility,” he adds. More often than not, when accident cases drag on, owners tend to abandon the vehicle as it becomes a liability and isn’t worth the expenditure – legal and mechanical.

Similarly, vehicles that have been stolen and found are handed over to the court if the owner can be found. And what about vehicles that have been used as part of crimes? “For all crimes under the Indian Penal Code and other laws except prohibition, the vehicles involved are handed over to the court and examined for evidence if necessary,” he adds. Bootleggers don’t have that luxury though. In case of vehicles seized in prohibition (bootlegging liquor or arrack), the vehicles will be auctioned by the prohibition department and the proceeds go to the government. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which seizes vehicles carrying drugs also follows the same procedure. “Perhaps this is why a lot of drug peddlers choose not to use personal vehicles, but opt for hired ones,” said a police officer.

Cops said the vehicles impounded in various other cases are already occupying the entire parking space in police station compounds. Running out of space to park the impounded vehicles of lockdown violators has left the police officials scratching their heads. With no space left in police stations to park the impounded vehicles of curfew violators, cops have parked these vehicles around police station buildings. To solve the problem, the police personnel, who are already overburdened due to lockdown duties, have requested the senior officials to release the vehicles after checking the documents. However, the documents will be released after the vehicle owner will pay the fine. Another constable requesting anonymity, said, “The police station yard is already full with case properties. Now, we have to accommodate the impounded vehicles of lockdown violators also. At least 50 plus vehicles are being impounded every day.”

During the present lockdown, if the vehicles are seized and documented under a minor offence ( as per the decision taken by the officer on duty) , the vehicle owners can come to the station and have to pay a fine and the vehicle will be released. But if the vehicle is seized under NMDA or Epidemic ACt, then the owners have to appear in the court , pay the required fine or face any other punishment and then take delivery of vehicles. Since due to lockdown, court is not functioning, so it may take a while before the vehicles are removed from the police station. Yet another responsibility for the police is to see that the seized vehicles are not damaged, if not they will be liable for damage expenses.

In the meantime Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said ”I appeal to the people to follow the norms in view of the lockdown for their own benefit. If people stay indoors, they will keep themselves and their family members safe from Covid-19. We do not want to be strict with anyone, and seize their vehicles. Some of the vehicles could be released depending on the cases filed by paying the required amount. Best thing to do is stay home and don’t go for a joyride unnecessarily and face the consequences”