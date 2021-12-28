Nearly 1k illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week



Tripoli: The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has said that 969 illegal migrants were rescued off the Libyan coast and returned to Libya in the past week.

“In the period of December 19-25, 969 migrants were rescued or intercepted at sea and returned to Libya,” IOM added.

So far this year, a total of 32,425 illegal migrants have been rescued, while 573 died and 933 went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, according to the Organisation.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the north African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores, Xinhua news agency reported.