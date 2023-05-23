Nearly 20 Students Fall Sick Consuming Food at a Nursing College Hostel in the City

Mangaluru: It may be recalled that 231 students from three hostels of an institute in the City allegedly suffered food poisoning on 6 & 7 February 2023 and were treated in about seven hospitals in the city, and here we have yet another incident where nearly 20 girl students housed in a private nursing college hostel have fallen sick in the last two days. The district health and family welfare department is closely monitoring the health of the students.

DHO Dr Kishore Kumar, who visited the campus along with District surveillance officer Dr Jagadeesh, told the media that about 20 out of 115 students complained of mild diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal pain in the last two days. The students were treated as outpatients at the hospital and sent back to the hostel. ” Only four students were given IV fluids. Meanwhile, a team of doctors from the local PHC visited the campus and collected the water and food samples. The exact reason behind the students falling sick is yet to be ascertained. No fresh cases were reported on Monday and the students are stable” added the DHO.

The DHO further said, “The doctors also observed that students panicked. The district health team are visiting various hostels run by the government and also private colleges, including those para medical colleges, medical colleges for the last three months, to check on the water source, quality of food supplied, the area where food is stored and prepared, to ensure that cleanliness, hygiene and health is maintained in the hostel campuses. The team has already visited 25 colleges randomly. We have already issued a detailed circular on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the hostels and the report on the random visit to hostels and also submitted the same to the Deputy Commissioner.”

