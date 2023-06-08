Nearly 25 Beggars in City were Shifted to Pachanady Rehab Centre by Mangaluru Police

Mangaluru: If you look around the areas in Hampankatta, Mangaluru Central Railway Station, near Town Hall, Nehru Maidan, and around those vicinities, you will find a large group of beggars, homeless, drunkards, etc. The Mangaluru city police having constituted a special team at the station level, to keep a tab on beggary in the city, got into action. The special team of the Mangaluru South police visited various places, including Nehru Maidan, the service bus stand area, the Town Hall footpath, and railway station areas, and ensured that 25 people were shifted to the Beggars Rehabilitation Center, Pachanady.

City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that the department has initiated several steps based on the feedback received from the public during the phone-in programme held on Friday. “Traffic police personnel and officers are deployed at important junctions before 7 am to handle the traffic congestion around schools. This was one of the suggestions during the phone-in programme,” he said.

City Traffic Police Deployed near Schools during peak hours to handle traffic congestion

A police team visited several secluded areas in Bajal on Tuesday. The team conducted a check and interacted with the public, especially youth, and received information about the place, and based on the interaction, they gave the public suggestions and directions.

