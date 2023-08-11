Nearly 500 Pink-Eye/Conjunctivitis Cases Reported in DK since 20 Days

Nearly 500 Pink-Eye/Conjunctivitis Cases Reported in DK in 20 Days

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada district administration called upon people not to panic about cases of conjunctivitis, a self-limiting infection, and ensure the infected persons take Conjunctivitis is self-limiting but ensure rest for about a week, the administration tells people. Schools have been told not to force students with the infection to attend classes. The students should be advised to visit nearby government health facilities to get their eyes checked. They should take medicines by confining themselves to their houses for about a week when the infection subsides.

District Administration authorities have asked the Health and Education Department personnel to strengthen awareness activity with more focus on the maintenance of hand hygiene. Infected persons and their family members should take necessary care that the infection does not spread to others. Speaking to the media, Dr Kishore Kumar-the District Health and Family Welfare Officer said, “People should not panic, but should take necessary precautions to stop spreading from one person to another, Conjunctivitis starts with eyes turning red, which is followed by irritation and headache. Some also have a fever. Without resorting to self-medication, infected people should get prescribed treatment. There has not been any complication with this infection”.

Dr Kumar said the infection is usually seen during this month. The cases are more this time as schools are functioning normally this year. More cases were reported in rural parts of Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks, while fewer cases were reported from Puttur and Sullia taluks. Sufficient stock of antibiotic eye drops is available at the government health facilities and medical shops in the district. Especially when the rain recedes we see cases of Conjunctivitis

Meanwhile, District Surveillance Officer Dr Naveenchandra Kukai said, ” The disease spreads very fast through contact. There is no need for antibiotic treatment for viral conjunctivitis. Proper rest of the eyes and wearing sunglasses will help in curing Pink Eye fast. A warm compress will also relieve the discomfort associated with the disease. Antibiotic drops are only needed if the inflammation is not reduced within 3-4 days“. He also advised the people to remain inside the house/apartments till the disease is cured.

