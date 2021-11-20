Nearly 900 Students Turn Up Sahyadri D K Athletic Meet on 20 Nov at Mangala Stadium

Mangaluru: Karnataka Athletic Association and D K Athletic Association jointly organized the SAHYADRI D K ATHLETIC MEET on Saturday, 20h November 2021 at Mangala Stadium, Mangaluru for the age group between 12, 14 and 16-for Boys and Girls. This Sports meet was a selection meet to represent District Team to the National Inter Districts Junior Athletic Meet (NIDJAM) to be held in Tirupati at the end of December 2021 or first week of January 2022. And it is learnt that the national athlete meet will be first of its kind Inter-District meet where nearly 6000 athletes from all over India will take part.

The chief guest of the Athletic Meet was Akshy Sridhar-Mangalore City Corporation Commissioner, with guests of honour, namely- Pradeep D’souza- Joint Director-DYES of DK; Rtn Vasudev Kamath-President, Rotary Club Mangalore Metro; Sunil Kumar shetty- Treasurer, Karnataka Athletic Association; Dr Radhakrishna H B- Observer, Karnataka Athletic Association; Rtn Yathish Biakampady-Assistant Governor, Rotary Zone-3; Pushparaj Hegde- Former International Athlete; Karunakar shetty- Vice President-DK Athletic Association; Tharanath Shetty A- Secretary-DKAA; Krishna Shennai-Treasurer-DKAA; among others.

The Meet was inaugurated by lighting of the traditional lamp by all the dignitaries on the dais. In hsi inaugural speech, chief guest Akshy Sridhar said, “Taking part in the sports is more important than winning. By participating in this athletic event you should all consider yourselves as winners. The association has given you a chance to emerge yourselves as winners so that you qualify for the national athletic meet. Determination and commitment is very much important in sports. Good to see you in large numbers who have taken up sports. Sports have an immense impact on a person’s daily life and health. They do not just give you an interesting routine but also a healthy body. Wish you all success in this selection athletic meet, and also success to those who’ll get selected for the national Athletic meet”

In today’s athletic meet, athletes participated in 2 Events 1 Track, 1 Field for category 14 and 16 age group, and 1 Event of the category below 12 years. As per the athletic meet rules, Athletes who took part had to produce the original date of Birth Certificate either from Mangaluru City Corporation, Municipality or registrar of Birth and Death department. Parents were not allowed inside the playing arena. Athletes had to register their names in the AFI UID Number.

The events for Boys and Girls under 12, were : 60 mts run, 300 mts run, and Standing Broad Jump; For Boys & Girls under 14 : 60 mts, 600 mts, Long Jump, High Jump (Scissors Style), Shot Put, and Cricket Ball Throw; Boys-Under 16 : 100 mts, 300 mts, 1000 mts, 80 mts Hurdles, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put, Discus Throw, and Javelin Throw; For Girls Under 16 : 100 mts, 400 mts, 1000 mts, 80 mts Hurdles, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put, Discus Throw, and Javelin Throw”.

Even though it was a rainy day, the organizers somehow managed to hold various events, in spite of the wet ground. On the occasion, DKAA Coach Dinesh Kumar was felicitated. Steven M Dias, the Vice President of DKAA welcomed the gathering, and Mrs Sevanthi Shriyan, the Executive Committee Member of the Association compered the event. The Athletic Championship is sponsored by Sahyadri D K Athletic Meet 2021, Co-sponsored by Rotary Mangalore Metro, and Varun Piping System.