Spread the love



















Nearly Rs 1 Crore Collected in FINES for Covid-19 Violations in Dakshina Kannada Dist

Mangaluru: During a meeting held with District Administration and Mangaluru city Corporation officials chaired by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar it was revealed that the amount of penalty levied in Dakshina Kannada due to violations of Covid-19 regulations by government agencies has neared the Rs 1 crore mark. As on July 23, the district has collected Rs 99.3 lakh as penalty, by booking 81,547 cases for people not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms.

In addition to the revenue department, urban local bodies and gram panchayats, Dakshina Kannada police and the Mangaluru city police have also collected penalties for violations. Several cases under sections of the IPC and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act have been booked for violations of Covid-19 guidelines.

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra

MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that the urban local body has been continuing its drives against Covid-19 violations in the city. “We have been continuing our drives against violations of Covid-19 regulations, though not intensively. Our teams have been continuing to check shops and public places, to prevent violations and also to create awareness on the issue,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said that the urban local bodies, police and gram panchayats have been asked to continue imposing penalties on those who do not wear masks in public places. “People should wear masks compulsorily, and maintain social distance in public places,” the DC said.

Spike in cases in DK

It is learnt that the daily cases of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada saw a marginal increase, with the district reporting 295 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) of the district also increased slightly to 4.4%. The TPR was below 3.5% in Dakshina Kannada in the past one week, and the district was reporting an average of 200 cases. The number of active cases also increased from 1,967 to 2,079 on Friday. Meanwhile, four fatalities increased the death toll of the district to 1,388. The district also reported one case of mucormycosis on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 23.

DC K V Rajendra also chaired a meeting of medical colleges, private hospitals and officials from the health department on Friday, to discuss the possibilities of a third wave in the district. He directed the health department to train doctors and staff and prepare for a third wave. Special emphasis should be given to keep a tab on the health of all children below 18 in the district, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...