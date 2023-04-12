Need HELP, Call 112! City Police Creating Awareness about ‘Dial 112’ Facility- The Dial 112 Emergency Response Service System (ERSS) was launched in October 2019, replacing the erstwhile Dial 100

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City police have been going around the City, and at various prominent junctions are briefing the commuters on awareness about the ‘Dial 112” facility and how to make use of it in an emergency. They asked people to dial 112 and then press 8 to mention their name, address and nature of the emergency. The Dial 112 vehicle will reach the spot within 10 minutes, the personnel promised.

The personnel of the Ullal police station carried out an awareness exercise among people who had come to Ullal Beach. Mangaluru police personnel organised an awareness exercise near Mary Hill helipad where the youth had assembled to play cricket. Such awareness exercises were held at Kairangala in Moodbidri police station limits, in Tannirbhavi beach, near Surathkal lighthouse, Kadri Park, in Katipalla, and Saripalla.



For over a month, Mangaluru police have been using the break between attending to calls to travel in ‘Dial 112’ vehicles to meet people. The Dial 112 Emergency Response Service System (ERSS) was launched in October 2019, replacing the erstwhile Dial 100. The 112 ERSS facility is available in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka since November 2020. In Mangaluru city commissionerate limits, the service became operational in December 2020. The calls made to 112 are received by personnel at a Public Safety Answering Point in Bengaluru, who, in turn, ask the nearest ‘Dial 112’ vehicle to respond. File Photos

There are 19 ‘Dial 112’ vehicles in the Mangaluru city police commissioner. Speaking to the media, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said, on average, Mangaluru police handle 30 calls per day. “We want more people to make use of Dial 112. In the last month, police personnel assigned to ‘Dial 112’ have been meeting people to make them aware of the new facility. The target is to meet around 1,000 people each day”.

“The awareness exercise has borne fruit, and the average calls made to ‘Dial 112’ per day has increased to 40 in the last week. On average, our response time has been 13 minutes. This system will ensure a timely response to any emergencies. Response time is certainly monitored and the quality of emergency response will be constantly evaluated for improvement,” added the commissioner.

