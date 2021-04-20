Spread the love



















Need Help to Trace Mother and 5-year-old Daughter gone Missing

Udupi: A woman and her five-year-old daughter have been reported missing since April 16.

Sandhya (36) and her daughter Dhruvi (5) residents of Mala, Karkala are the missing persons.

According to the police, on April 16 morning, Sandhya had gone to the hospital with her daughter Dhruvi. However, they did not return home, nor did they go to any of the relatives or friend’s house.

Sandhya’s husband has filed a complaint in this regard in the Karkala Rural police station.

Those with any credible information about the missing mother and daughter are requested to contact the Karkala Rural police.