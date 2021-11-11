Spread the love



















Need not bother about Bitcoin row, work with integrity and boldness; Modi assures CM Bommai

New Delhi: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai could heave a sigh of relief on the Bitcoin row as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him not to bother about the issue and devote his focus on welfare works for the people of the state. The gesture reflects the solid support from the Prime Minister for Mr. Bommai’s leadership.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi after meeting the Prime Minister and discussing with him about 100 days of his administration after assuming office, Bommai said, “the Prime Minister did not wish to dwell much on the Bitcoin issue. However I myself raised the issue. The Prime Minister assured me not to bother much on the Bitcoin issue. Just focus on working for the welfare of the people with integrity and boldness, and things will fall in place. Don’t worry much on the Bitcoin issue.”

Prime Minister Modi’s assurance and encouraging words has conveyed an indirect message of his support and appreciation for Bommai’s leadership.

Bommai, who also called on BJP National President JP Nadda in the National Capital said that he presented details of the deliberations of the BJP State Core Committee meeting held in Bengaluru recently.

“I urged our Mr.Nadda to finalise the party candidates for the forthcoming MLC polls as early as possible as it would help the party to prepare better for the poll battle,” Bommai said.

Bommai also stated that Nadda had obtained details about the proposed tour of state leaders in four teams and right now he(Nadda) was busy with preparations for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.”But Karnataka too is very important state for us. So I will make time and come to Karnataka soon on a one day visit and hold meeting with BJP state president and other office bearers of the party,” Nadda said during the interaction according to Bommai.

Referring to his meeting with union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said, “I could not discuss much with him as the interaction was brief. The issue of Bitcoin did not come up during the interaction. He would have had much information on the issue,” Bommai said replying to a question.

