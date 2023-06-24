‘Need Public Help to Stop Drug Menace & also Create Harmony in City’- DCP Dinesh Kumar

‘Need Public Help to Stop Drug Menace & also Create Harmony in City’- DCP (Crime & Traffic) Dinesh Kumar during ‘PUBLIC GRIEVANCES REDRESSAL Meet held on Saturday (Today) June 24 between 11 am and 1 pm at Urwa Police Station Hall, Urwa, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Following close on its heels, after Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain held the PHONE-IN programme on 3 June 2023, followed by SANCHARA SAMARPAKA DIVASA on 17 June, yet another initiative of the police commissioner was held by the Mangaluru City Police- a PUBLIC GRIEVANCES REDRESSAL Meet on Saturday (Today) June 24 between 11 am and 1 pm at Urwa Police Station Hall. The dignitaries present on the dais were DCP (Crime & Traffic) B P Dinesh Kumar, Police Inspector (Urwa Police Station) Ms Bharathi G and Police Sub Inspector (Urwa Police Station) Ms Anitha H B.

There was a good response and the hall was packed, and various complaints were raised by the participants, and many complimented the good work done by the Urwa police station personnel in that area. Brahma Kumari Vishweshwari, the Convenor of Brahma Kumaris Mangaluru (which is located next to the Urwa police station) expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the police team led by Inspector Bharathi for doing excellent work in the Urwa area in maintaining law and order and serving the residents in the time of need.

Senior citizen Ravindran said that many elderly people were living alone in the independent houses and flats in the Urwa area, and it would be helpful if the police keep a watch on them and check if they need any help, and in reply, the DCP said, “We have constantly kept in touch with the elderly persons and gather information on such people to serve them better”.

Another participant Sandeep Kunder said, “It is kind of risky when city buses apply brakes and stop suddenly while moving on the road, which causes problems to those who are on the road in their two-wheelers right behind them. This needs to be stopped immediately.” DCP assured me he will direct the police to do the needful.

Ronald D’Souza, a resident living behind Infosys said, ” I have been closely associated with the police for years, but these days with political power there has been fear in society of communal tensions. Communal disharmony between faiths is on the rise, and nothing has been done, which brings a bad name to once a peaceful Mangaluru City. Police need to hold meetings or interactions among the public to maintain peace and harmony in the society”. DCP said that was a good idea and he will look into it and arrange Souharda meets now and then, to create awareness among the people to maintain peace and harmony.

Advocate Naveen of Urwa said that vehicles are always parked on the footpaths thereby creating hardships for the pedestrians, and DCP assured action on that issue soon. Several participants applauded Inspector Bharathi and her team for the people-friendly policing and for solving people’s problems in time. Many also lauded Bharathi for her initiative to see that law and order are maintained. A young woman praised the police for retrieving her mobile phone back through their new tracking system. Another elderly woman with tears in her eyes also praised Inspector Bharathi and her team for their timely help when she once needed it.

Green activist Shashidhar Shetty said that police should intensify their efforts in cracking down on drug menace which is increasing in the City, and the youth are getting addicted to it, and ruining their lives. He also stressed on police maintaining their ethics and relationship with the public in a friendly manner, and response, DCP said that they are doing their best, and also said that the public need to cooperate with the police also in cracking down on the drug menace, by informing the police if they come across any drug trafficking or consumption. And as per the home minister’s orders to stop all drug activities in the City by August 15, they are in full swing along with CCB personnel in cracking down on drug-related activities.

Other civic and traffic issues like illegal parking of vehicles, shrill horns, rash and reckless driving/riding by motorists, vehicles using high beams and dazzling lights at night etc were raised, and DCP Dinesh Kumar assured that he will take action and rectify those issues soon. He further said

DCP further said, “People also should report to us if they see any drug activities going on, and the caller’s names will be kept confidential. The police department along with counsellors and doctors will help those who are addicted to narcotics. Even though people are aware and know about the drug dealers and buyers, they are reluctant in giving us the information, fearing that they may be in trouble. They should not fear, because their identity will not be revealed to anyone. We are working hard to bring an end to the drug menace in this educational hub, under the leadership of police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain, and we are confident we will succeed in our efforts to make this City drug-Free, once and for all”.

” We are also trying to interact with the management and students of school and college to bring awareness on the harmful effects of drugs. The police department is also taking proper action against those who violate traffic rules. We have booked numerous cases related to reckless driving/riding, not wearing helmets or seat belts, triple riding, use of shrill horns in buses, and many other moving violations. However, the public is requested to click photos of motorists violating traffic rules and WhatsApp them to me or the police department or call 112. We will take quick action” added DCP

Inspector Bharathi who also spoke said that the owners of houses and flats who give their property for rent should exercise caution and conduct a background check before they take them in. She said if members of the public have any grievances they can call the police on 112. “The police who are on duty will arrive at the spot in a few minutes,” she said, adding that the public can approach the police station at any time as well. Sub-inspector Ms Anitha HB also briefed on the 112 and how people can use the system in a time of need.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain addressed the participants at the Ullal police station, while DCP (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar was at Surathkal police station

