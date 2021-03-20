Spread the love



















‘Need to Adopt his Qualities to be a Good Citizen’- Mayor paying Homage to Late Ln Surseh Shetty

Mangaluru : A Condolence meeting to pay homage to late Lion Suresh Shetty- a Former Corporator, Well-known social activist, an environment lover, Seve Dal convener who passed away due to massive heart attack on 13th March 2021 was held at Lions Seva Bhavan, near Circuit House, Kadri, Mangaluru, organized by Lions club, Ashok Nagar Mangalore.



At the condolence meeting, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty spoke about Suresh Shetty’s personality and his social concerns. He urged that one should adopt at least a few of his qualities in one’s life and be a good citizen. Shashidar Shetty, the former MCC mayor while speaking about Suresh Shetty relished memories of his long association with him and his obsession with the goodness of society.

B. Prabhakar Shriyan, Convenor of Seva Dal, Umanath Kotekar, Organizer of Ramakrishna Swaccha Bharath Abhiyan, Dilraj Alva, President of Bus owners association were all present to pay tribute to Late Lion Suresh Shetty.

On behalf of Lions District 317 D, Former District Governors, Lion Devdas Bhandari, Lion Ronald Isak Gomes, Lion Uday Shankar Shet, Lion K.C. Prabhu and Lion Shashidhar Shetty and also Lion Vasanth Kumar Shetty, First District Vice Governor were in attendance to pay their tribute to the Departed Soul.

Late Suresh Shetty had devoted himself to various social, religious and social service organizations. Many other followers, fans, friends from different corners of the city participated in the meeting.

Dr. Naveen Shetty K, The Chairman of the Lions Club Ashoknagar charitable trust also paid homage to the departed soul and addressed the gathering. Lion Sadashiva Hegde delivered the vote of thanks as he paid tribute to the departed. Lion Prashanth B. Shetty Compeered for the meeting, while Lion Prajwala Shetty, President of Lions Club Ashok Nagar was coordinator for the condolence meeting.