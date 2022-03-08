‘Need to have a KSFC Office in Mangaluru ‘- KCCI President Writes to CM Bommai

‘Need to have a Karnataka State Financial Corporation (KSFC) Office in Mangaluru ‘- KCCI President Writes to CM Bommai

Mangaluru: The president of Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru Shashidhar Pai Maroor on behalf of KCCI has written the following letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai :

Ref. No.: 2021-22/0283 8 th March, 2022

Sub: Need to have a Karnataka State Financial Corporation (KSFC) regional office in Mangaluru.

Greetings from Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru. Karnataka State Financial Corporation (KSFC) is a State level Financial

Institution established by the State Government in the year 1959 under the State Financial Corporation & Act 1951 to cater to the long-term and short-

term financial needs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State of Karnataka.

The objective of the corporation is to promote industrial activity in Karnataka by providing financial assistance to industries, particularly to the small and the medium sized units.

Since Mangaluru and other places around Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have 17883 micro, small and medium sized units, it is very essential to set up a KSFC regional office in Mangaluru which would immensely benefit the industries here which otherwise have to visit Hassan.

We therefore request you to kindly look at this matter in the interest of the MSMEs here. This would save time and also lead to ease of doing

business.

For KANARA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY



SHASHIDHAR PAI MAROOR

PRESIDENT / DIRECTOR

