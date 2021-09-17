Spread the love



















Need to introspect 50 years of Himachal journey: Anurag Thakur

Shimla: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, on Friday called for collective, synergised, unified and proactive initiatives to work for the comprehensive socio-economic development of Himachal Pradesh.

He said there is a need for every citizen’s contribution and role for making Himachal a model state in the country. He eulogised the role of cross sections of people to take forward all the initiatives for the welfare and development of the state.

Speaking at a felicitation function for former and sitting legislators and Parliamentarians at the Library Hall of the Vidhan Sabha here following the conclusion of a special session of the state legislative Assembly, Thakur praised all the previous governments and the present one for taking forward the developmental journey of the state.

He said the people of the state need to introspect the past 50 years of journey and take effective steps for embarking on another developmental voyage.

He stressed the need to work collectively to formulate a visionary 50-year roadmap for the comprehensive socio-economic development of all sections of the society in Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur said the peoples’ mandate makes it imperative to embark collectively to work for the welfare and development of Himachal Pradesh.

“All must join hands to take forward the wagon of development with focus on prosperity, happiness and peaceful life of cross sections of people in Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

The Union minister, who belongs to this state, recalled the role and contribution of the previous governments, particularly the exemplary contribution of Y.S. Parmar in establishing the state of Himachal Pradesh.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principal commitment to ensure fair, just and equitable socio-economic development of the country.

