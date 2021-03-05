Spread the love



















Need Volunteers! Hasiru Dala & APDF to continue Nethravathi River Clean-up every Sunday. 14 tons of Garbage Collected on the first day (Sunday 28 February). Sign Up for clean Up on Sunday, 7 March 2021



Mangaluru: The river cleaning drive near Nethravathi Bridge initiated by Hasiru Dala and Anti Pollution Drive Foundation (APDF) on Sunday, February 28, 2021 met with massive participation by over 150 volunteers. Nearly 14 tons of waste carelessly dumped by the public in the vicinity was cleared. This represents only about 10% of the waste presently found at the site. Hence Hasiru Dala – APDF have decided to continue the river cleaning drive on every Sunday from 6am to 11am until all the litter is cleared. Hasiru Dala – APDF invites volunteers from all walks of life to participate in this community effort to stop pollution of our water bodies and keep the city clean. Those interested may contact Ms. Vanishree B. R. (Convener, APD Foundation): Mobile: 87621 62036 or Mr. Nagraj Ragav Anchan (Convener, Hasiru Dala): Mobile: 9663506158.



The clean up drive was a well planned event and a zero-waste activity. As the waste was located in a slope, ropes and hooks were used to get down the slope and haul up the waste. Modified bags made out of old fishing nets were used to store the collected waste and pull it up. Most of the waste consisted of diaper and sanitary disposables, meat, household mixed waste, construction waste, thermocol, broken crockery, dead animals and electronic items. The venue indeed resembled a mini dump yard. The collected waste was picked up by vehicles of Antony Waste Handling Cell for transfer to the municipal yard. As the event venue was along a national highway, Mangaluru City Traffic Police arranged for traffic management and ensured the safety of the volunteers. Mr. Nataraj, ACP (Traffic) personally took charge of the police vigil and encouraged the volunteers with his presence from beginning till end.

It is estimated that over 200 tons of waste is presently found near the Nethravathi bridge. All this waste was recklessly dumped by the public over the last few months. If the waste is not cleared then it will mix with the waters of river Nethravathi during monsoon and end up polluting both the river and the ocean. “Despite repeated appeals by the civic authorities and installing fencing to prevent waste dumping, people continue to discard waste near the river. This is harmful to the ecology and destroys the purity of river Nethravathi which is the lifeline of Mangaluru. Pollution of the ocean is a global catastrophe. We appeal to all citizens to stop the harmful practice of discarding waste at unauthorized places. We also urge maximum participation by the citizens in the clean up drive,” said Abdullah A. Rehman, the founder and CEO of APD Foundation.

Volunteers belonging to different organizations participated in the clean-up drive and gave a helping hand. Apart from NSS / student volunteers of St. Aloysius College, Roshini Nilaya, volunteers also came from Abhisaran Academy of Education and Sports Trust, Parisara Samrakshana Nagarika Okkuta, Nadi Parisara Abhiyana Samithi, Big Bang Group, Journey Theater Group, Jamaat Islam Hind and Team Bozsky Orbs. A girl Ms Gayathri travelled all the way from Manipal to participate in the clean-up drive. Noted environmental activist Jeeth Milan Roche of Give Green Solution too volunteered his services. The event is supported by Ullal Nagara Sabha, Mangaluru City Traffic police and Antony Waste Handling Cell.

For further details contact:

Ms. Vanishree B. R. (Convener, APD Foundation): Mobile: 87621 62036

Mr. Nagraj Ragav Anchan (Convener, Hasiru Dala): Mobile: 9663506158