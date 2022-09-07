Neeil J Shetty secures fourth rank in All India level ICSE examinations

Neeil J Shetty student of NewAge World School Bengaluru and a native of Mulki has secured Fourth rank All India level in the recently held ICSE board examinations. Neeil is the proud son of Jeevithesha Shetty and Dr. Meghana J Shetty a native of Mulki.

The results of the examinations were declared recently. Neeil has also bagged third rank in Karnataka state. He scored 496/500 marks with a percentage of 99.2%. He is aiming to pursue his career In research in Physics and Mathematics.

Neeil had been selected for the advanced learning programme under IISc. He is also mentored by an oral maxillofacial radiologist from Mumbai under whom he is working with the research team. He also participated in a research paper presentation competition held at Infosys and won second place.

