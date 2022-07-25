Neel M.G. of St Aloysius Gonzaga School Wins 4 Major Awards In Dance

Mangaluru: Neel M.G.studying in Class-VI C of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru has won 4 major awards for his outstanding talent in dance.

He was conferred with the ‘KALA RATNA APPU’ AWARD by Kalasangama, Bengaluru, ‘KALAA SADHAKARA SANMANA’ award from the present state Government, ‘HEMMEYA KANNADIGA AWARD’ by the HALLMARK GROUP’s Vijaya news 24X7, ‘PRAJAABHUSHANA-2022’ award by the Karunadu Seva Trust, Mandya.

He also won the title of ‘THIBBA’S FUTURE MODEL OF INDIA SEASON -2’ by Thibba’s group, for the Prince Best Walk.

The Principal and Staff of St Aloysius Gonzaga School congratulate the promising talent, Neel M.G.