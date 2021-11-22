Neelavara Surendra Adiga re-elected as president of Udupi Dist Kannada Sahitya Parishat

Udupi: Neelavara Surendra Adiga was re-elected president of Udupi District Kannada Sahitya Parishat in an election held on Sunday.

He polled 432 votes against his competitors K.S. Subrahmanya Basri, who secured 400 votes, and Subrahmanya Bhat who bagged 394 votes.

Of the 1,232 votes in the district, the valid votes were 1,226 as six votes had been rejected. There were eight polling centres.