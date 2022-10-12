Neeti Mohan credits father for her successful career



Mumbai: Singer Neeti Mohan, who is currently seen judging the young talents on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ gave credit to her father Brij Mohan Sharma for her successful career.

When ‘Jiya Re’ singer saw the performance of 11-year-old Devika Sharma from Hyderabad on the track ‘Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ from Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini-starrer ‘Kudrat’, she praised her and was touched to see her father’s reaction looking at his daughter.

She said it is a proud moment for any father to see their daughter performing so well and recalled her father.

Neeti said: “I can connect to your story because just like you are 3 sisters, we are also 4 sisters. When we all decided to be artists, our father was our biggest support system. Today, when I saw your father getting emotional while you were singing, I knew how he was feeling.”

The 42-year-old singer, who became quite popular with the song ‘Ishq Wala Love’ from the movie ‘Student of the Year’ and later also sung ‘Nazar Laaye’ from ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Sau Aasmaan’ from ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Tu Hi Tu’ from ‘Kick’ and others.

She said every father plays a very important role in the success of their daughter and similarly, her father also supported her a lot to reach the level where she is now.

“I truly believe that behind every successful daughter there is a father, and I think this thought fits into my life story as well as yours. In the future, wherever we reach, whatever we do, it’s all because of our father’s blessing and his support. I want to thank my father and all the other fathers who support their daughters in achieving their dreams,” she added.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan and hosted by Bharti Singh.

The show airs on Zee TV.