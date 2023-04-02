Negligence of Workers of Drainage Job on Falnir Road Results in Electric Pole to TILT

Negligence of Workers of Drainage Job (could be of Mangaluru City Corporation or Mangaluru Smart City Ltd) on Falnir Road Results in Electric Pole to TILT-Luckily there was no damage to property nor injuries to pedestrians or motorists.

Mangaluru: If you go around the City you will notice a bunch of Electricity poles supported with wires or wooden planks, cobwebs of wires near poles and hanging wires posing danger to the public. The about-to-fall electricity poles can be spotted on various roads in the city, and MESCOM has not cared to get them fixed properly. They could fall someday and may cause loss of life. A few months ago, a car crashed into one such tilted electric pole during the night when the driver failed to notice the electricity pole which is around five feet inwards towards the roadside.

Many times the city residents have demanded that as considerable construction activity is going on at most of the roads in the city, it would be better if the electricity transmission system too is renovated or the e; electric poles shifted. “The poles should be shifted to roadsides and instead of steel cables, plastic-coated cables should be used in the residential areas,” said a resident living on Falnir Road where electricity wires can be seen running parallel to the windows on the first floors of the houses. Yes, we all know that electricity is an important part of our everyday lives, but it’s also extremely dangerous. If you have a leaning electric pole near your home, keep your distance. If the live electric wires fall on pedestrians, especially school kids, they can be victims of electrocution.

Leaning electric poles, whether caused by old age, insect damage or high wind, these poles are liable to crack. When they do, the transformer comes crashing down, potentially damaging property or hurting someone in the process. And coming in contact with a power line can cause severe injuries. Many of the poles in the city are either tilted or broken. Thus, passersby remain at risk of some unwanted accidents, especially during rain or storms. Few electricity poles are broken from the point where the wires get support. Thus, during stormy or rainy weather the commuters found it risky to pass by and being the main road, the commuters have no alternate way. All these electric poles have remained dangerously tilted for the last so many years, posing a risk of accidents anytime. Besides, the live electric wires hanging from the tilted poles may snap anytime, which can cause a fatal disaster.

Here is an incident that happened on Falnir Road near Sanjeevani Medical Complex opposite the petrol Bank on Falnir road, where the workers of MCC or MSCL while constructing new drainage along the side of the road, had dug around a huge electric pole with transformers on it, and due to lack of base support to the pole, all of a sudden it got tilted, but luckily never landed on the nearby new building under construction, nor on the floor, because the electric wires of the nearby electric pole erected recently helped. This prevented a major disaster, either the pole falling on pedestrians or motorists.

Team Mangalorean who called MESCOM about the incident were aware of it, and they had already shut the power till the crew arrived to fix the situation, however, in the meanwhile, the residents, especially a bunch of doctors’ offices in the nearby building were out of power for hours, because of the carelessness and negligence of the dumb workers. Either the engineer or the contractor should have used their common sense while digging at the base of the electric pole and should have supported it to prevent the pole from crashing down or tilting. This is one example, there could be more in the coming days, due to the negligence of workers, either in road construction or drainage works.

Despite many complaints and despite repeated appeals to the authorities concerned no step has been taken to replace risky electric poles which may uproot in a short time. There are a bunch of such electric poles, where wood or some other materials are used to support the poles to prevent them from falling, forcing the passers-by to cross the areas carefully. Apart from the heavy load of power line wires attached to these poles, now we are seeing an additional load of TV cables/wires hanging from the electric poles, which makes them tilt more- and the poles come crashing down anytime sooner or later, especially during treacherous monsoons. If you’re concerned about a leaning utility pole near your home, or you suspect another problem such as stray voltage or chemical treatment is putting you or your family in danger, please contact MESCOM immediately to help prevent a disaster from occurring. Thank You!

