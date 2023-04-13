Nehru Maidan becoming a Haven for Drunkards, Homeless and Garbage

Nehru Maidan, Mangaluru becoming a Haven for Drunkards, the Homeless and Garbage. If Former Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.was Alive today he would have freaked out looking at the homeless, drunkards and garbage are seen inside the Maidan named (Nehru Maidan) after Him.

Mangaluru: It is often said, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness.” And of all the attributes we may ascribe to God, cleanliness must be one of them. Aside from its religious or theological aspect, cleanliness fosters good health and reduces the chances of infections and disease. Cleanliness is pleasing to the eye and all other senses. Cleanliness is beauty. Cleanliness is vital to the quality of our lives. Cleanliness is pleasure. If we accept that “cleanliness is next to Godliness” it follows that those who are most faithful would strive to be clean in their person (if not in their thoughts), their home, their neighbourhood, and from there, out into the larger world.

And here in Mangaluru, which was once rated as one of the Cleanest City in the nation, is turning into a City filled with garbage at every nook and corner, and among them is the NEHRU MAIDAN where a portion of the land is seen piled up with garbage, and even though the top figures of the City, right from the deputy Commissioner, Police Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, IGP Western range, among others pass daily by Nehru Maidan, have turned a blind eye to the pathetic condition of the Maidan.

Last year, the former Mangaluru City South MLA J.R. Lobo has raised objections saying that Karnataka Sahitya Academy in a book, “Swatantrya Horatadalli Karnataka Kendra Maidan,” published by it, has changed the name of Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru as Kendra Maidan. Lobo had said that it is unfortunate that the BJP has been attempting to change the name of the maidan which is well known as Nehru Maidan named after the former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Now it has implemented its “hidden agenda” through the academy.

It should be noted that Jawaharlal Nehru had addressed freedom fighters in the same maidan in 1937 and 1941 several meetings related to the freedom struggle had taken place in the maidan. Hence, the maidan was named after him in 1966. Mangaluru City Corporation had installed a statue of Nehru in the Maidan in 2016. However, the BJP, to distort the history, had made several attempts to call the Maidan as Kendra Maidan. Then the academy followed in the footsteps of the BJP. The academy should not alter the history bowing to the pressures by any political party. Such an action is not pardonable.

Whatever the case, the Nehru Maidan is a place where youth and old use the maidan to play cricket, and also others use it for their morning and evening walks, and a few of them use the exercise equipment to burn calories, unfortunately, a portion of the Maidan is littered with garbage consisting of food wrappers, empty liquor sachets/bottles, gutka wrappers etc, which creates a bad impression of the Maidan named after our Nation’s First Prime Minister. What a shame to our Smart City, when many organizations, educational institutions and others are working hard to keep Mangaluru Clean and Green.

This pile of garbage is mainly of the homeless and drunkards who spend their day and night at the Maidan. Even though the Maidan is fenced all around, with a gate remaining open is where all these homeless/drunkards enter, and create a mess. And it is unfortunate to see people doing their exercise and walking close to the pile of garbage, which could spread diseases, like Dengue and Malaria. But no one from the administration nor MCC has looked into this situation, thereby turning a blind eye. Even though the Mangalore City Corporation’s fight against vector-borne diseases is having a massive door-to-door awareness drive against malaria and Dengue, when you look at the scene in Nehru Maidan shows a bad example in contrast to the awareness promoted to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Despite these health authorities finding out that most of the mosquitoes that were breeding on sites inspected were the dengue-causing Aedes aegypti rather than malaria-causing female anopheles mosquitoes, the authorities neglecting a play and exercising area is a sad story. Having filthy and verminous premises will be infested with pests such as rats, mice, fleas or houseflies- and of course, Mosquitoes, and will be a safety hazard for those making use of Nehru Maidan. And with these homeless and drunkards using the area to urinate, you can’t bear the stink emanating.

Regarding this issue, there is a need to raise our voices against it, only then can a slow but sure change be brought about. It is time that people start adding their bit and contribute to PM Modi’s Clean India Campaign. It is everyone’s duty to keep our City clean. Team Mangalorean urges the concerned authorities to do the needful in cleaning the garbage immediately and also warn or drive away the homeless and drunkards who mess up the area inside Nehru Maidan. Let us all join in the Fight to keep Nehru Maidan clean, as a respect to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the First Prime Minister of India! .

