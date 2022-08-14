Nehru will survive pettiness of BJP: Cong



New Delhi: After the Karnataka government’s advertisement missed mentioning about India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress has come out strongly and said that “Nehru will survive such pettiness”.

Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet, “Nehru will survive such pettiness. CM Karnataka desperate to save his job knows what he has done is an insult to his father S.R. Bommai and his father’s 1st political guru M.N. Roy both great Nehru admirers, the latter being a friend as well. Pathetic this is.”

The Karnataka government in its advertisement gave pictures of 12 freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Chandrashekhar Azad, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad but skipped Nehru.

The BJP on the other hand blames Nehru for partition. On Sunday the Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the horrors of partition, “Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history.”

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the real intent of the Prime Minister to mark August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ was to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles. “Lakhs upon lakhs were dislocated and lost their lives. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten or disrespected,” Ramesh wrote in a tweet.

Ramesh said, “The tragedy of partition, cannot be misused to fuel hate and prejudice. The truth is Savarkar originated 2 nation theory and Jinnah perfected it. Sardar Patel wrote, “I felt that if we did not accept partition, India would be split into many bits and would be completely ruined”.

“Will the PM also recall today Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, who championed the Partition of Bengal against the wishes of Sarat Chandra Bose, and who sat in free India’s first Cabinet while the tragic consequences of Partition were becoming evident?” he added

