Spread the love



















Nehru Yuva Kendra Observes World Environment Day 2021

Mangaluru: It is our duty to preserve and protect the environment and pass it on to future generations in good condition opined Deputy Commissioner Dr K.V.Rajendra.

He was speaking after planting saplings at the premises of Kadri Asharama school on the occasion of the World Environmental Day program organized by the Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Nehru Yuva Kendra in association with the District Administration, Mangalore City Corporation and Mangalore Green Brigade on Saturday.

Fr Praveen Martis, Principal St. Aloysius College, Alwin, Registrar, St. Aloysius College, Jeeth Milan Roche Environmentalist, Santhosh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of MCC, Raghuveer Souterpete, District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Youth Volunteers Sugun Gowda, Nishan Alva, Vidhya Shankar and Ethan Roche were present.

Like this: Like Loading...