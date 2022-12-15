Neighbour Assaults Former Udupi CMC President’s Husband

Manipal: A 54-year-old man was assaulted by his neighbour with a deadly weapon on December 15.

The injured has been identified as Krishna Naik (54), husband of Shantha Naik, former president of CMC Udupi.

According to the police, Anand a neighbour of Krishna Naik, barged into his house and assaulted him with a deadly weapon. Seriously injured Krishna Naik was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

The exact reason for the assault is yet to be known. The Manipal Police visited the spot for further investigations.