Neighbour Stabs Kaup Block Youth Congress General Secretary Reena D’Souza

Udupi: A 35-year-old woman was injured after her neighbour allegedly stabbed her in Padubidri here on January 21.

The Injured person has been identified as Reena D’Souza (35) General Secretary of Kaup Block Youth Congress.

According to the police, on Friday evening, Reena was talking to another woman, all of a sudden, her neighbour Ram who was drunk approached Reena and stabbed her. Reena was immediately rushed to Father Muller’s Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. She is now out of danger. The exact reason for the incident is yet to be known.

A case has been registered in the Padubidiri Police Station and investigation is on.