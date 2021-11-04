Spread the love



















Neighbour Stabs Man to Death in Car Street, Two Arrested

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed by his neighbour in Car Street here on November 4.

The deceased has been identified as Vinayak Kamath from Car Street. The arrested have been identified as Krishnanand Kini and his son Avinash Kini.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased person’s wife Amani Kamath, five days back, MCC had done some work on the entrance of their building. In this regard, there was a fight between Vinayak Kamath and Krishnanand Kini. Since then they were not on good terms.

On November 3, at around 11:00 pm, people were bursting firecrackers in the building and Vinayak went down to watch. At that time, there was a fight between Vinayak and Krishnanand. When Vinayak’s mother also went down, she saw Avinash stabbing Vinayak and Vinayak was bleeding profusely. Immediately Vinayak was rushed to the hospital by neighbours. But due to heavy loss of blood Vinayak breathed his last in the early hours of November 4.

In this connection, a case was registered in the North Police station.

Like this: Like Loading...