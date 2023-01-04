Neonatal mortality rate down from 16 to 14, sex ratio at birth increased from 910 to 978 in K’taka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar said on Wednesday that 2022 was the year of comprehensive development of healthcare infrastructure and added that there have been many significant achievements.

Sharing data about the significant achievements of the Health Department in 2022, Sudhakar stated that the schemes of the Union and state governments have been implemented effectively and the right to health has been given to all. Karnataka has emerged as a model state in the health sector by adopting modern technology, he added.

“Maternal and infant mortality is the yardstick to measure the standard of healthcare available in any state. Maternal and infant mortality rate decreased from 83 to 69 percent.”

According to the National Family Health Survey – 5 (NFHS-5) the sex ratio at birth improved from 910 to 978, infant mortality rate from 21 to 19 percent, neonatal mortality rate from 16 to 14 percent.

“It is significant that 97 per cent of institutional deliveries have been recorded,” Sudhakar stated.

Sudhakar added that under the ‘Deafness free Karnataka’ initiative, cochlear implants are being installed in newborn babies to treat their hearing impairment.

A total of 68 per cent of hospitals have been accredited under the ‘Lakshya’ program and 55 services have been certified at the national level.

Sanctioning 42,524 ASHA workers, leading implementation and reporting on WHO portal, 3rd position in e-Sanjeevini telemedical consultation are also noteworthy achievements, Sudhakar said.

“We stand first in outpatient tele-consultation with 61.99 lakh tele-consultations conducted till November,” he added.

Karnataka is the first state to start super specialty DNB courses in district hospitals, DNB and diploma courses in taluk hospitals. In 2020-21, 8 HWCs received the Kayakalpa award for the first time and a total of 51 public health facility centres were certified according to NQAS at the national level, Sudhakar stated.

Under the Karnataka Brain Health Program for treatment of neurological diseases NIMHANS has been identified at the tertiary level, district hospitals as secondary level and brain health clinics at PHCs as primary level institutions for diagnosis of mental health and neurological conditions.

“We are constructing 30-bed Community Based Health Centres in the 100 most stressed Primary Health Centres at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. Additionally, 43 primary health centres will be converted into community health centres at a cost of Rs 44,832 lakh,” he said.



