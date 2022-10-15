NEP assimilates ancient with the modern and strives to produce well-rounded citizens of the world -Dharmendra Pradhan

Surathkal: Union Education and Skill Development Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the 20th Convocation ceremony of NIT Surathkal today.

Speaking about NEP2020, he said that it is the philosophical document of the 21st century that aims to assimilate ancient with the modern and strive to produce well-rounded citizens of the world. He also made a special mention of Swami Vivekananda and his guiding philosophy.

He recalled Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s call for “Jai Anusandhan” from his last Independence Day address to the nation. The aim is to place India among developed nations by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of independence from British rule, he added.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan encouraged NIT Surathkal to create a full-fledged Sustainable Energy Department in order to make the technology institute a leading lighthouse in the energy transition of the country within a decade.

Shri Pradhan spoke about the key areas like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, data analytics, electronics, genome editing, 3 D Printing that are the way forward for Industry 4.0. He said that India will play a key role in the future development of humanity and restore its glory as a Vishwa-Guru.

During this visit, the Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Central Research Facility (CRF) and School of Interdisciplinary Studies [CoEs] building” with a total area of 10,394 square meters and a cost of 48 crores and laid the foundation stone for “Construction of Lecture Hall Complex – Block -D” with the built-up area of 11,246 square meters and a cost of 54.76 crores in the presence of Shri Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, Dakshina Kannada, Dr Y. Bharath Shetty, MLA, Mangalore North, & Prof. Prasad Krishna, Chairperson- BOG & Director(A/C) NITK. The Central Research Facility (CRF) is already established with a loan of 80 Crore rupees from the Higher Education Finance Agency (HEFA) of the Indian government.

This Convocation awarded degrees to a total of 1787 applicants, including 126 PhD, 817 PG, and 844 B.Tech candidates. 249 B.Tech students additionally received a Minor in other areas in addition to their B.Tech degrees. NITK awarded B.Tech (Honors) degrees for the very first time. In this convocation, nine B.Tech students and thirty PG students earned the Institute Gold medals and medals sponsored by other entities for achieving the best CGPA. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan presented the medals to the NITK graduands.

Like this: Like Loading...