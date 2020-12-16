Spread the love



















NEP to focus on Entrepreneurship – Prof. M S Moodithaya

Mangaluru: Pro Vice-chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be Univerisity) Prof.M.S.Moodithaya said, ‘National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) by the central government will give more focus on Entrepreneurship’.

Speaking in the virtual Orientation Program on National Education policy 2020 conducted by The Institution Innovation Council of Nitte (Deemed to be University) here on Wednesday, he said the last National Education Policy was released in 1986 and was modified in 1992. Since then, major changes have been observed in the world and in India. The education policy needed to be modified to suit the emerging scenario, he added.

‘Churning talent from different educational institutions is the soul of the new National Education Policy. When institutions are given focus to conduct research activities, we can expect innovations to happen. As the emerging scenario demands indigenous technologies, it is the right time to grab the opportunity’ he stressed.

Developing a conducive environment for imparting quality and outcome-based education with the flexibility to learners from a diverse background in Higher Education Institutions which are multidisciplinary, providing multiple entry-exit options under a regime of light, but tight control under the Higher Education Commission of India. It is the spirit of NEP he said.

‘By 2025, one-fifth of the world’s working population will be Indians and one out of every four graduates coming out of the universities will be an Indian. By 2030, there will be over 950 million internet users in India. By 2035, India will be the third-largest economies of the world. By 2050, India will be the second-largest economy in the world. It is believed that quality higher education is the key to live up to these expectations’, he opined.

‘Innovation is applying your creativity to come up with a unique idea or a solution. It is the art and science of creating something out of nothing. Entrepreneurship, by contrast, is applying the Innovation to bring the ideas of life. The National Education Policy 2020 will facilitate this’, he added.

‘The present system of nomenclature of Higher Education Institutions as Central or State University, Deemed to be University, Uninary University, Affiliating University. These will be replaced simply by ‘University’ under the new policy. This will create a better teaching-learning experience in Higher Education Institutes’ he explained.

Vice-Chancellor, Nitte (DU) Prof. Satheesh Kumar Bhandary in his opening remarks, said that ‘Innovation is the need of the hour. National Education Policy is giving us a strong platform to conduct more research activities’.

Director, Technical Research, President of IIC, Nitte (DU), Prof. Srinikethan moderated the virtual Orientation Program.