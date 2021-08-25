Spread the love



















NEP to provide greater autonomy to academic institutions: K’taka minister



Kalaburgi (Karnataka): The National Education Policy (NEP-2020) implemented by the state government will pave the way for administrative decentralisation in addition to providing greater autonomy to the educational institutions, state Minister for Higher Education, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, said on Tuesday.

During his one-day visit to Kalaburgi to participate in a seminar on NEP-2020 organised by the Gulbarga University on Tuesday, the minister said the purpose of autonomy and decentralisation is to prepare students to become globally competitive.

“The NEP was drafted after wide consultations for a period that spanned nearly six years and after considering more than three lakh suggestions. The policy aspires that students should become globally competitive while retaining their own identity.

“The policy will not pose threat to any of our national languages, including Kannada. Studying Kannada for two years at the degree level has been made mandatory and measures will be taken to teach courses of higher education in Kannada,” Narayan said.

The policy will also increase the learning opportunities for the students, he said, adding that it also provides scope for the faculty to enhance their abilities.

NEP-2020 will make the management of institutions more dynamic, the minister said.

