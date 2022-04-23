Nepal national sent to jail for supplying fake Indian currency



New Delhi: A Nepal national has been awarded five years’ rigorous imprisonment by an NIA court for supplying fake Indian currency. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 on the guilty.

The court noted that the NIA had successfully proved its case before sending Abi Mohammed Ansari to jail.

The case pertains to the seizure of fake Indian currency notes of Rs 1,000 denomination having face value of Rs 49,88,000 by the DRI from the IGI airport in Delhi in 2014.

Later, the NIA had taken over the probe.

A chargesheet was filed against two accused persons in 2015, and subsequently a supplementary chargesheet was filed against three accused persons in 2017.

Earlier this year, the NIA special court had convicted one accused in the case.