Netherlands announce squad for T20 World Cup packed with pace bowlers

Amsterdam: Netherlands will have plenty of firepower in the pace department for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November this year with the attack boasting of the likes of Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek and Paul van Meekeren.

The Dutch on Tuesday named a strong squad for the global event with 37-year-old all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe and right-hand batter Colin Ackermann returning. The duo was the notable additions to the Dutch squad that took on New Zealand at home in the recent T20I series.

Scott Edwards will lead the side and will have the support of Ackermann, a capable all-rounder who can bowl medium pace as well.

“We have assembled a well-balanced squad with an exciting blend of youth and experience for the upcoming T20 World Cup,” head coach Ryan Cook was quoted as saying by ICC.

“The experience playing in the Super League will stand the team in good stead and good confidence can be taken from these performances.

“We will look to continue the progression that was evident through the summer into the tournament and have some quality preparation planned prior to the event which will help the readiness for the group in both skills and cohesion,” added Cook.

Netherlands had made it to the T20 World Cup in Australia through the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Bulawayo. While they lost the final of the qualifier to Zimbabwe, Netherlands booked their place in Australia by appearing in the final.

Squad: Scott Edwards (c, wk), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

