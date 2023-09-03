New Academic Year, Student Council & Study Centre of NIOS Inaugurated at SAITI

New Academic Year, Student Council & Study Centre of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Inaugurated at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Mangaluru

image.png

Mangaluru: Inauguration of the New Academic Year, Student Council and Study Centre of NIOS was held at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute on 2nd September 2023 at SAITI Auditorium. Fr. Melwyn Pinto SJ, Rector – St Aloysius Institutions was the President of the inauguration programme. The Chief Guests for the programme were V Swaminathan – Regional Director, National Institute of Open Schooling, Regional Centre Bengaluru; and Dr F Joseph Stanley – General Secretary, SKIP Bengaluru.

The Guests of Honour for the programme were Gangadhar – Principal, Narayana guru ITI, Kudroli; Sudhirraj B Kotian – Principal, Xavier ITI, Assaigoli; Chethan R – Principal, Hebich ITI, Balmatta; Fr Kenneth R Crasta – Principal, St Joseph ITI, Jeppu; Hemanth – Principal, BNG ITI, Katipalla; Vishwaraj – Principal, Seyyid Madani ITI, Ullal; Hari H – Principal, MRP ITI, Thokur; Naveen Kumar – Principal, B A ITI, Thumbay; Narendra – Principal, SDM ITI, Vamanjoor; Ms Anuradha Salian – Principal, DurgaDevi ITI, Niddodi; Shrikanth Holla – Principal, AG Soans ITI, Moodabidri, and Fr John Baptist – Principal, St Joseph Community College.

Rev Fr John D’souza SJ – Director, St Aloysius ITI; Roshan Dsouza – Principal; Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal; Noel Lobo, Training Officer; Wilson N, Convener of the programme and N Shashank – President, Student Council were present.

The programme was commenced by an inter-religious prayer service. The welcome dance was performed by the sewing technology students. The guests were escorted to the dais by Wilson N, Convener. Roshan D’souza – the Principal welcomed the gathering. The inauguration of the new academic year and Student Council was inaugurated by lighting the lamp.

Dr F Joseph Stanley addressing the gathering said “St Aloysius ITI collaborates with other ITI’s. In Karnataka, this is the best ITI. You all are lucky, you have got well-equipped laboratories and experienced staff in this college. St Aloysius ITI is taking the lead. Youth has a lot of scope in the future.” He wished everyone all the best. The oath-taking ceremony was led by Alwyn Menezes, Vice Principal for the newly elected student council members.

The newly elected student council members are as follows:

President – N Shashank, MRAC 2nd year

Vice President – Mohammad Hussain Aflal, MMV 2nd year

Vice President – Navya B Shetty, Sewing Technology

Secretary – Daksh P Shetty, Electronic Mechanic 2nd year

Joint Secretary – Benjamin Ankith Vegas, MRAC 1st year

Sports Secretary – Melroy Tony Dsouza, MRAC 2nd year

Joint Sports Secretary – Melrick Jason Dsouza, MRAC 1st year

Cultural Secretary – Wellston Joyal Walder, Electrician 2nd year

Joint Cultural Secretary – Navyalaxmi, Electronic Mechanic 1st year

Addressing the gathering Chief Guest Mr V Swaminathan said, “I am very happy to see such beautiful ITI with all facilities in the lab. Shine to Enkindle is empowering youth for a better future. Day by day you are growing by updating to the new technology. Once you reach your goal and become successful in life, share your success story in this college so that you will become a role model for other students. As St Aloysius is accredited with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), you have the opportunity of getting a 12th certificate along with an ITI certificate.” The Study Centre of NIOS was inaugurated by handing over the NIOS accreditation certificate.

Fr John D’Souza SJ speaking on the occasion said, “Focus on what ITI teaches you, gain more skills so that it will help you to become a better person in life. You all should know the Jesuit values. One among them is MAGIS, which means to grow greater. Don’t be satisfied with what you have. In our ITI we don’t teach only academics but we also focus on the personal development of the students so they get equal opportunity in their academics and cultural activities. We should see God in others and have faith in God. We should change ourselves for the betterment of society. We also have started a trade test centre in our ITI, so that it will be helpful for the students.”

In his Presidential address, Rector Fr Melwyn Joseph Pinto SJ said, “When you get a job both certificates of ITI and NIOS will be helpful. After ITI you can apply for higher studies.” He wished everyone the best of luck.

Wilson N, the Convener of the programme, proposed a vote of thanks. A song of unity in diversity and yakshagana was performed by the students. Abdul Waris, a student of MRAC 2nd year and Saniya, a student of Sewing Technology compered the programme.

