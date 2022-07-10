New Addl Solicitor General named for Calcutta HC to expedite pending cases



Kolkata: Veteran counsel Ashoke Kumar Chakraborty has been appointed as the Additional Solicitor General for the Calcutta High Court, it was announced on Saturday.

The appointment was announced by Department of Legal Affairs under the Union Law and Justice Ministry.

The post was lying vacant for three months following the sudden resignation of senior counsel Y.J. Dastoor in April. For the last three months, the responsibility was handled jointly by senior counsel Billwadal Bhattacharya and Dhiraj Trivedi.

However, finally, Chakraborty has been appointed to expedite the pending cases relating to the Union government in the Calcutta High Court.

Chakraborty’s appointment is also expected to give a fillip to central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in cases before the high court which the two are probing

A letter from Additional Secretary, Legal Affairs, Anju Rathi Rana, reached Chakraborty’s office on Friday, offering him the post for a term of three years.

He accepted the offer and said that his main target will be to expedite the pending cases of the Union government in the Calcutta High Court.