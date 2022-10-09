New Arrival of Animals And Birds at Pilikula Biological Park

Mangaluru: More and more animals are being added to the population at Pilikula Nisargadhama and the Pilikula zoo is getting popular with the arrival of these birds and animals.

The People for Animals – Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre Bengaluru handed over an Indian Eagle Owl, Alexandrine Parakeet, Rose-ringed parakeet and Rhesus Macaque to the Pililikula Nisargadhama.

“All the newly arrived animals and birds are kept in quarantine for 15 days after which they will be on display. People who visit the Pilikula Zoo will have an opportunity to see the newly arrived animals and birds”, said Director of Pilikula Nisargadhama H J Bhandary.

