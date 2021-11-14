Spread the love



















New Arrival of Animals and Birds to Pilikula Biological Park

Mangaluru: More and more animals are being added to the population at Pilikula Nisargadhama and the Pilikula zoo is getting more and more popular with the arrival of new animals.

In the recent exchange programme, from the Hyderabad Zoo, four ‘Mouse Deers’, six ‘Large Egrets’ and two ‘Grey Pelicans’ have been brought to the Pilikula Zoo.

Already Four ‘Dholes’, four ‘Reticulated Pythons’, and four ‘Whitaker’s Boas have been sent to Hyderabad Zoo, Telangana.

All the newly arrived animals are on display, and people who visit the Pilikula Zoo will have an opportunity to see the newly arrived animals and birds.

