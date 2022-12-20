New Arrival of Exotic Animals And Birds at Pilikula Biological Park

Mangaluru: As per the animal exchange programme between Greens Zoo Gujarat and Pilikula Biological Park, which was approved by the Central Zoo Authority, several Exotic Species have been introduced in Pilikula Biological Park.

The new exotic species at Pilikula biological park are birds such as THE BLUE & GOLD MACAW native to South America; the MILITARY MACAW of Central and South America; THE GALAH / PINK & GERY COCKATOO of Australia; GREEN TURACO native to West Africa.

In mammals, primates such as SQUIRREL MONKEYS which are found in Central and South America, RED HANDED TAMARIN native to the North Amazon River, COMMON MARMOSETS of Northeastern Coast of Brazil and large rodents called the PATAGONIAN MARA found in Patagonia and Argentina. In exchange, animals such as TIGERS, LEOPARDS, DHOLES, and a variety of SNAKES which were in excess were given to Greens Zoo, Gujarat.

The newly brought birds at Pilikula biological park are already on display for the visitors whereas the mammals are being quarantined and their health is being closely monitored by the team of veterinarians, biologists and zookeepers until the animals get acclimatized to the environment.

Reliance Foundation has donated Rs ONE CRORE to Pilikula Biological Park for the development and construction of new enclosures.



