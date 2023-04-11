New Arrival Of Exotic Animals at Pilikula Biological Park

Mangaluru: More and more animals are being added to the population at Pilikula Nisargadhama and the Pilikula Zoo is getting popular with the arrival of new animals.

In the recent exchange programme an Asiatic lion, two wolves, two golden jackals, a rare Comb Duck and 3 coloured peasant birds were added to Pilikula from the Rajkot Zoo, Gujrat. From Pilikula Zoo four Wild Dogs, one Leopard, two Civet cats, four Reticulated pythons, four Montaigne Snakes, Wine snakes and sand snakes have been sent to Rajkot Zoo.

The Central Zoo Authority of Delhi had agreed to the animal exchange.

The wolf that arrived in Pilikula has been identified as an endangered species. In the past, common Wolves are now rarely seen in India. Endangered animals such as wild dogs and hyenas are breeding in Pilikula. A spacious enclosure for Wolves is being constructed at the Zoo under the sponsorship of the Reliance Foundation.

All the newly arrived animals are kept under quarantine to adjust to the environment. In the coming days, the newly arrived animals will be on display and people who visit the Zoo will have an opportunity to see the newly arrived animals and birds. Soon more animals will arrive from other zoos in the country under the animal exchange programme, said the Director of Pilikula Biological Park H J Bhandary.

Like this: Like Loading...