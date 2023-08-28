New Block Sanctioned Under National Health Mission Rejected by Wenlock Hospital

Mangaluru: Though the Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru has been sanctioned a new critical care block under the National Health Mission (NHM), the authorities have decided to reject the project as a New Surgical Block with 12 operation theatres, including 10 modular and two emergency OTs, and 245 beds has already been constructed by the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL).

Wenlock Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sadashiva Shanbagh

A new critical care block with 50 beds was sanctioned to the hospital under the NHM for the year 2023-24 and an estimate was yet to be prepared. Wenlock Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sadashiva Shanbhag said since the new surgical block constructed by the MSCL has all the facilities, it will be a duplication if NHM’s critical care block project is accepted. “The new surgical block of the MSCL has all the patterns of the new critical care block proposed under the NHM. Hence, we have decided to write to the state government stating that it will be a repetition if we take up the NHM project. We will soon inform the state government so that the project may be shifted to another district hospital,” he added.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, MSCL General Manager (Technical) Er Arun Prabha KS, said “The five-storied surgical block with a basement and ground floor was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 43 crore. The work was taken up as per the norms of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH), the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the National Building Code. The block is ready for inauguration in the nearest future”.

It should be noted that the Wenlock District Hospital, which was established in 1848, has been receiving an average of three lakh outpatients and 30,000 inpatients every year. It is all set to celebrate its 175th Anniversary sometime in 2023 or 2024.

