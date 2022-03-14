New-born baby kidnapped in Karnataka

Hassan: Posing as nurses, child lifters have kidnapped a newborn baby boy from the government hospital in Hassan district of Karnataka.

The incident took place on Sunday at midnight in the Arakalagudu Government hospital.

According to police, a complaint has been lodged in this regard and the statement of the baby’s mother, who is a labourer from Assam, was recorded.

The police said that the child lifters gained entry from the back door of the hospital dressed as nurses. Since they were in uniform, no one had questioned them.

However, the act of child-lifters had been recorded on CCTV camera and police are working on the clues. The Resident Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Deepak had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Arakalagoodu police station.

The woman from Assam got admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening at 7 p.m. after experiencing labour pain and later she gave birth to a baby boy.

The child-lifters had entered the hospital at about 7 p.m and waited till midnight to carry out the crime.

Further investigation has been taken up.