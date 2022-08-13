New Committee Members of DKDBA Announced during AGB Meeting

New Board Members of Dakshina Kannada District Badminton Association (R) Announced during AGB Meeting



Mangaluru: Annual General Body Meeting of Dakshina Kannada District Badminton Association (R) was held on 13 August 2022 at St. Sebastian Church Hall Bendur, Mangaluru. Ashok Poovaiah, President welcomed the members of District Affiliated clubs. Later, Sudhir Kumar J., Asst. Registrar of Co Operative Societies Mangaluru declared the election result of the new committee for the year 2022-23 and 2023-24. as follows,

Sudhir Kumar J., Asst. Registrar of Co Operative Societies Mangaluru announcing the result of the new committee for the year 2022-23 and 2023-24

1. Vedavyas Kamath President

2. Ashok Poovaiah Vice President

3. Shivananda Shenoy Vice President

4. Ivan Alfred Patrao Secretary

5. Ganesh Prasad K Joint Secretary

6. Ganesh Kamath Joint Secretary

7. A S Venkatesh Treasurer

8. Suresh H P Executive Committee Member

9. Rajesh Acharya Executive Committee Member

10. R Srinivas Baliga Executive Committee Member

Ganesh Kamath gave a vote of thanks.

