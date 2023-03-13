New Courses to be Launched under Yenepoya (Deemed to be University)



Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during the press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Dr Shareena P- Vice Principal, Dean Faculty of Commerce & Management, YIASCM; Dr B T Nandish- Controller of Examination, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University); Dr Jeevan Raj- Vice Principal, YIASCM; Mohammed Ali Roomi- Coordinator of Centre for Civil Services; and Ms Nandadevi- Manager, ISDC (International Skill Development Corporation) gave a detailed explanation of the new courses that will be launched under Yenepoya (Deemed to be University)

BCA (Honours) in Software Product Engineering

The Yenepoya Institute of Arts Science Commerce and Management Balmatta, a constituent unit of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), has partnered with Kalvium, a leader in technology education, to offer a Work-Integrated Bachelor’s in Computer Application (Honours) with Specialisation in Software Product Engineering. This program is the country’s most contextual curriculum in computer science and is developed and architected by tech leaders from India. Students can gain hands-on work experience with top technology companies in India and abroad from year 2 of the program.

The program offers students the opportunity to earn up to 3 times the average salary of regular graduates, receive stipends of up to ₹8 Lakhs before graduation, and recover over 50% of their tuition fees through internship stipends. Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) aims to create inspiring leaders and foster academic excellence and global competencies among students through this program. The program will be inaugurated on 16th March 2023 at 10:15 AM from the YIASCM Balmatta Campus by Mohammad Farhad Yenepoya, Hon. Pro-Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mr Deepak Venugopal, Co-founder and head of growth, Kalvium will be preceding the function.

BA (Honours) Communication Design and Fashion Design

ISDC Mangalore will launch the new Degree Program which is a BA in Communication Design & Fashion Design which comes under Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management. The programme is launched in Knowledge Partnership with ISDC, A leading global provider of British Education & Skills which has an active presence in India with an excess of 270 University partnerships. The proposed courses will be accredited by the World Design Council, UK.

BA in Communication Design with a specialization in Animation, Graphic and Visual Effects and BA in Fashion Design are done to deliver creative and skill-based education in creative arts, design, fashion design, and media fields. According to a formal announcement, this will give students in Mangalore and elsewhere in the country and world the chance to pursue their studies and careers in the creative industries, formal launch event will be held on 15th March 2023 Wednesday 11 AM in EMD Auditorium,8th floor, YMCH building, Deralakatte, Mangaluru.

Dr M Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) will preside over the ceremony. Ashish Kulkarni Chairman – of FICCI, Mumbai, will grace the occasion as chief guest. Varunan Balasubramaniam, Project Head- Creative Education, Kochi will deliver the keynote address in the ceremony



Inauguration of BA Public Policy Embedded Civil Services and Launch of BA Programmes and Official Launch of Centre for Civil Service Examination (CivilYEN)

B A Public Policy embedded with Civil Services and BA Programmes such as BA Journalism and Digital Media, BA Psychology and Counseling, and BA Sports Studies. Along with BA programmes Centre for Civil Service Examination (Civil Yen) will be officially inaugurated on 23rd March 2023 Thursday at 11.00 AM in Dental College Auditorium Deralakatte Mangalore. The programme will be presided over by Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi (Chancellor) the Chief Guest for the programme will be Ravi Kumar M R IAS Deputy commissioner of D K District.MLA UT Khader (Mangalore Constituency) and Jinendra contain (District Minority Officer D K) will be the guests of honour

The keynote address will be delivered by professor P L Dharma, along with the guests all the office bearers of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) will be present at the ceremony.

